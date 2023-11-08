UPDATE: SWAT officer shot, one person in house dead

Nov. 7—ELKHART — One man is dead and an Elkhart County Regional SWAT officer shot following a standoff on Franklin Street Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Elkhart City Police stated in a press release the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team was executing a search warrant for the home at 731 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, at about 10 p.m. Monday when officers reported shots fired from inside the residence directed at officers.

Elkhart Police Department Cpl. Jonathan Carver was shot and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

SWAT and Elkhart Police Department set up a perimeter around the area and deployed "several methods to safely clear the residence after communication ceased, including the employment of chemical irritant agents into the house," and an explosive ordnance disposal robot to breach and obtain visual of potential threats, the release reads.

Elkhart police also reported there is no indication that any SWAT or Elkhart officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

At 1 a.m., SWAT entered the home and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Residents of the home were secured and no arrests have been made, police reported.