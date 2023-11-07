SWAT officer shot Tuesday morning

Nov. 7—ELKHART — An Elkhart County Regional SWAT officer was shot early Tuesday morning.

His name has not yet been released, but officials at the Elkhart Police Department said he was taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries and has since been released.

At about 1 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department reported via Twitter that SWAT was serving a warrant to a home at 731 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, when shots were reported by the officers on the scene coming from inside the residence.

"SWAT deployed several methods to attempt to safely clear the residence after communication ceased," the department remarked in a series of Twitter posts regarding the incident early in the morning.

The department also noted by phone that everyone inside the residence was secured and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Additional information is expected.