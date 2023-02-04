SWAT officers arrest domestic violence suspect in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood

SWAT officers arrested a domestic violence suspect in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood on Saturday after several hours of negotiations with police, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to SPD, officers saw a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related assault case around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue West. When an officer approached the man, he went into a nearby apartment unit and refused to come out.

After police ensured that the victim was not with the man, they tried persuading him to come outside. Patrol officers and a negotiator tried getting the man to surrender for several hours, but he did not comply.

Officers applied for a search warrant, which was served by SPD’s SWAT team after being approved by a judge. SWAT officers entered the apartment and arrested the man without further incident.

Police booked the man into the King County Jail for felony-level assault and violating a no-contact order.