SWAT, police called to standoff in Dayton

Dayton Police and SWAT are staged outside of a house on Queens Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police were called out to a domestic situation just before 2:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said the suspect refused to leave the house, and SWAT had to be called in.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. SWAT had been called to the house and staged outside.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

Photos by News Center 7 Staff Xavier Hershovitz.

