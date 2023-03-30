SWAT, police, deputies have blocked off a street in Trotwood

Regional SWAT members have been dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Swinger Drive in north Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT has been joined by police officers from Trotwood and sheriff’s deputies from Jefferson Twp.

Officers were initially sent to the area just before 5:30 p.m.

We’re hearing that residents have been told to shelter in place.

WHIO.com is working to learn what prompted the callout. We will update this developing report.



