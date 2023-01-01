SWAT, police K-9 respond to standoff New Year’s Day in northwest Wichita

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a standoff in a northwest Wichita home, police spokesman Trevor Macy said in an email.

Wichita police responded around 12:03 a.m. to a domestic violence call at home in the 2200 block of South Vine. A 22-year-old woman told officers that she was “battered” by the 22-year-old man at the residence on Vine, according to Macy.

The woman told officers the man appeared to be intoxicated and left the house with their 9-month-old infant, Macy added.

Officers went to the man’s house in the 2200 block of North Richmond and knocked on the door when “the suspect fired a gun through the front door,” Macy said.

Additional officers arrived on scene, and another gunshot was heard from inside the home. The SWAT team was called in, and the man eventually exited the home, according to Macy.

A police K-9 was used to take him into “custody safely,” Macy said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries from the K-9.

The investigation is ongoing, and the man is being questioned by police.