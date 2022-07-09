Hours-long SWAT incident at Moraine apartment complex ends; suspect at large

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

SWAT was called to an apartment complex in Moraine Saturday morning after a domestic violence suspect refused to surrender to officers.

According to police, members of Kettering Regional SWAT were called to the 3600 block of Pinnacle Road in the Valleyview Village Apartment Complex to assist officers with a domestic violence suspect who was believed to have barricaded himself inside of an apartment following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Officers initially responded at 1:04 a.m. to investigate a domestic violence incident at the apartment complex, police said.

A woman living at the apartment told officers that she had been punched in the head and side by her child’s father and threatened with a handgun, according to police.

Police said the man left the apartment before police arrived.

The woman went to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A couple of hours later, police said officers found that the man had returned to the apartment and they attempted to establish a perimeter to keep him inside.

Detectives were able to make contact with the man over the phone, but he refused to surrender.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and Kettering Regional SWAT was activated at approximately 7:15 a.m. SWAT converged on the apartment shortly before 1 p.m. and found the apartment vacant, police said.

The suspect is currently at large, according to police.

Police say additional information about the incident and the suspect will be released Sunday after formal charges are presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.

INITIAL REPORT:

