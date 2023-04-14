SWAT, police respond to Wilkins Township incident

There is a heavy police presence in a Wilkins Township neighborhood this morning.

HAPPENING NOW: Police have been on Linhart St in Wilkins Twp since around 6 am. Law enforcement keeps asking someone in a home on this street to come out with their hands up. SWAT just showed up. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/zthUei4Y1I — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) April 14, 2023

SWAT and law enforcement are asking someone in a Linhart Street home to come out with their hands up. They’ve been there since around 6 a.m.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond is at the scene. She’s reached out to police for more information.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

