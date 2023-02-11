SWAT, police on scene for barricaded man in Garfield

SWAT units are on the scene for a barricaded man wanted on a felony warrant in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, units are on scene in the 100 block of South Graham Street.

Police and EMS units are also on the scene, Allegheny 911 said.

The barricaded man is the only person in the house at this time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

