SWAT, police surrounding Mason hotel where escaped inmate is located

Police and SWAT members have surrounded a hotel in Mason where officials said an escaped inmate is located, our news partners at WCPO are reporting.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said detectives went to the Baymont Inn near the site of the former Beach Waterpark in Mason to serve warrants for Thomas Cromwell’s arrest, according to WCPO. The sheriff’s office said it called Mason police and Warren County SWAT when Cromwell refused to cooperate.

>> Police: Man in custody after threatening neighbor with gun, prompting brief SWAT standoff

Hotel guests said an employee went door-to-door, evacuating people from the building around 3 p.m., according to WCPO.

Cromwell, 27, escaped from the River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington with another inmate, 29-year-old Shawn Black, between midnight and 1 a.m. July 9, WCPO reported. The two were discovered missing when staff discovered bedding and clothes made in the shape of a person in Cromwell’s bed that morning.

>> Popular Kings Island roller coaster reopens two weeks after mechanical issue forces closure

“We want to reiterate that Mr. Cromwell’s escape from River City Correctional Center was not under the supervision of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office,” spokesperson Kyla Woods said. “We were notified and asked to investigate the incident.”

Mason police are leading the SWAT situation.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.