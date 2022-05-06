SWAT raid yields large quantity of drugs in Elm Street apartment, police say

May 6—The Manchester police SWAT team seized a "large quantity" of drugs, including crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and suboxone during a raid on an Elm Street apartment Thursday, police said.

Three people were arrested, but only one faces drug trafficking charges, according to a statement issued by Manchester police. Adam Cantrell, 33, faces a drug sales charge as well as five counts of possession with the intent to distribute.

The raid took place at Apt. 14 of 1287 Elm St., a three-story building at the corner of Elm and Orange streets. The address drew significant foot traffic from street-level drug users throughout the area, police said.

Police said the warrant capped an investigation of the police Special Enforcement Division and was supported by Operation Granite Shield.

The crack cocaine was packaged for street distribution, police said.

Jacqueline Beal, 33, was charged with drug possession and falsifying evidence. Cheryl Gallant, 44, was charged the drug possession.