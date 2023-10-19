SWAT responded to Kennewick teen firing shot during argument. Police say he’s on the run

Police are searching for a 14-year-old accused of threatening another person and firing a shot into the ground.

The teen was in an argument outside of a mobile home on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue when he pointed a gun at the other people about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Kennewick police said in a release.

He then fired a shot into the ground before running into a home.

According to dispatch reports, he was armed with a semi-automatic rifle at the time.

The gunshot triggered a response from Kennewick police and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team who surrounded the trailer and closed access to the area.

After evacuating other people from the trailer, police went inside and found he had already fled.

Once police determined that he was gone, Kennewick detectives searched the home for evidence.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are looking to arrest the teen on suspicion of first-degree assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. They can also submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.