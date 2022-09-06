SWAT responding to barricaded person in south Charlotte apartment, police say

Charlotte Mecklenburg police and SWAT are at a south Charlotte apartment complex investigating a suspect with active warrants who is barricaded inside, according to police at the scene.

The incident is taking place on Sprinkle Lane, off of Nations Ford Road.

Active Police Investigation in Area - Find Alt Routes https://t.co/Fs2r4ZzzqG — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 6, 2022

CMPD sent out an alert shortly before 6 p.m. asking those in the area to find alternate routes and stay clear.

There is no word yet on the identity of the suspect or the nature of the warrant.

A Channel 9 crew is at the scene.

