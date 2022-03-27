SWAT responding for person barricaded in Concord apartment, police say

A SWAT team and the Concord Police Department are responding to a person barricaded inside an apartment in Concord, according to authorities.

After 12 p.m. on Sunday, CPD said it was responding to a barricaded subject at the Summerlin Apartments near Warren Coleman Boulevard. CPD said a SWAT team had been called to the scene.

People inside the building where the incident is located were evacuated and residents in other buildings are being asked to shelter in place, police said.

Police said the entrance to the apartment complex was closed.

There is no danger to the general public, police said.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

