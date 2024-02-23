SWAT responding to possible person interest in W. Broadway, roads closed

The Louisville Metro Police SWAT team is responding to a potential person of interest Friday afternoon after they were seen in the Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police stated.

The possible person of interest was seen after Second Division officers responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 block of Lindell Avenue and found a man injured by what seemed like a gunshot wound, LMPD spokesperson John Bradley said.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition, Bradley said.

In response to the SWAT standoff, the 3600 block of W. Broadway is closed in both directions "with a large perimeter for now," Bradley said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

