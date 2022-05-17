SWAT responding after shooting in Miami Township; Woman barricaded inside home, police say

SWAT has been called to the scene of a home where police say a woman has barricaded herself inside after a shooting in Miami Township Monday evening.

According to Miami Township police, crews were called to respond to the 2100 block of Lynpark Avenue around 9 p.m. after a male called to report that he had been shot in the arm by a female.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to police. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police confirmed a woman has barricaded herself inside of a house and SWAT has been called to the scene to assist.

