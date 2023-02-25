Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood

A woman is dead after police said she fired shots at officers in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood on Friday.

According to Allegheny County police, Pittsburgh police were first called to the scene for reports of a suspicious person. A woman inside an abandoned home began shooting at officers. When she came out of the house with a raised pistol, she was shot and killed by police.

“It was just like ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” one woman said. She had been talking to her friend in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. when the incident unfolded.

“I called a friend of mine to see what was going on, if he knew. They said that a woman was shooting at police. I then heard five shots and I heard a lady scream,” she said.

The incident drew dozens of police including SWAT officers. They stayed on scene for several hours.

Maurice Trent is the Pastor at Lighthouse Cathedral. The church is right next to where the shooting happened.

“I would like to say it was shocking, but it’s not. This is the third one that’s happened in the last few years,” he said.

Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 another woman was injured in the incident but was not shot. It’s unclear how she was hurt.

