Man in custody after child held hostage during SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood

A man is in custody after a child was held hostage in a closet during a SWAT situation at a home in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Thursday.

According to Allegheny County dispatchers, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street at 2:35 p.m.

During a press conference, police said the suspect violated a protection from abuse order and entered the home.

The mother of the child came out of the house out of fear for her safety and told police her 4-year-old child was barricaded in a closet with the suspect, who is the father of the child.

SWAT entered the home and took the suspect into custody without force.

The child is safe and unharmed, according to police.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates from investigators on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

