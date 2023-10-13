Man in custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Friday.

According to Allegheny County 911, police were called to the Grape Street area shortly after 4 p.m.

Police gave an update once the man surrendered to police.

Police said the incident began when officials from the Office of Children, Youth and Families (CYF) responded to the home to take three of the man’s children into custody.

The man became irate, according to police, prompting the call to SWAT.

The children were taken safely into CYF custody and the man surrendered to police.

The man’s identity has not been released.

No injuries were reported.

