SWAT responding to suspect connected to deadly shooting barricaded in vehicle in Clayton County

SWAT teams are working to detain a barricade suspect police connected to a deadly shooting in Riverdale on Thursday.

Clayton County police said the suspect is currently barricaded in a vehicle on Riverdale Road and that it is a very active scene.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was outside a home on Kendrick Road Thursday, where police were investigating a murder.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police said the scene on Riverdale Road is connected to the murder on Kendrick Road, but did not say how.

Newschopper 2 was over the scene Friday, where there were several jurisdictions responding including Clayton County police and Georgia State Patrol.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called to the scene.

A white car appeared to be on its side in a ditch.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.



