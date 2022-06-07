SWAT responds to barricade situation in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

SWAT is responding to a barricade situation in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said crews are currently responding to a male barricaded inside a home in the 7300 block of Bennett Street.

According to Allegheny County 911, the call for this incident came in at 6:45 p.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Additional details are limited.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for more details.

