SWAT responds to barricade situation in Stowe Township; warrant suspect arrested

SWAT was called to a barricade situation in Stowe Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Lamont Street to arrest a known warrant suspect.

Police said the suspect ran into his home and barricaded while threatening to shoot officers. Chopper 11 was over the scene as SWAT officers responded to the home.

The suspect ended up surrendering peacefully and is now in custody.

Police have not identified the suspect.

