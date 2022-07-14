SWAT responds to barricaded person in Huntersville

SWAT is responding to someone barricaded in a home Wednesday night in Huntersville, police said.

There is no threat to the community.

The person inside the home in the area of Damson and Old Statesville roads has outstanding felony warrants, Huntersville police said.

No further information has been released.

