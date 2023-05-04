SWAT responds to home of Cherokee County man with more than 30 warrants

A SWAT situation temporarily shut down a Cherokee County road on Thursday morning.

Deputies said that a SWAT team was trying to find a man with more than 30 warrants out of Bartow County, who is also suspected of several crimes in Cherokee County.

Authorities were looking for the man at his home near Kellogg Creek Road in Acworth.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Thursday as multiple deputy cars were around the man’s home.

The man was not found in his home, according to deputies.

Deputies said they took extra precautions because of his criminal history and the information they had about the man.

Deputies said the man faces 11 counts of theft by taking, 11 counts of criminal damage to property felony burglary two counts of felony theft by taking two counts, criminal trespassing, and intent to commit theft according to deputies.

Cherokee officials said the road would be reopened soon.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to update this story as information progresses.

