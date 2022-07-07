SWAT responds to home in Homewood

SWAT has responded to a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Maplewood Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

ALERT: SWAT is on scene at a residence on the 1700 block of Maplewood Avenue. Avoid the area. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/8F9NPksUdP — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 7, 2022

Police tell Channel 11 they originally responded to the area for an assault call. They said there are still people inside the home they’re focusing on, along with the person officers are trying to get out.

No other information was immediately available.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more. Stay with Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m. for the latest updates.

