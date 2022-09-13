SWAT responds to home near Clarendon Intermediate School in Canton

CANTON – City police are dealing with an individual barricaded in a home in the 900 block of Rosemont Court NW in the area of Clarendon Intermediate School this morning, delaying students who may walk to school.

Police Lt. Dennis Garren reported that the SWAT team remains out at the residence.

"The area is contained," he told the Canton Repository.

Canton Police

The school is located at 412 Clarendon Ave NW.

Canton City Schools could not immediately be reached for comment.

It's unknown why police are seeking the individual barricaded inside the home.

This story will be updated.

