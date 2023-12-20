SWAT responds after man barricades himself inside Canton home

CANTON ‒ The police SWAT team responded to the 900 block of Shorb Avenue NW on Tuesday afternoon after a man locked a woman out of the house and barricaded himself inside.

The 34-year-old suspect is accused of threatening to shoot and kill multiple police officers and blow up the structure. Authorities said he refused to follow officers' commands to leave his home, and after officers went through the door, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest.

More Canton crime: Driver charged after police chase through Canton, Stark County tops 134 mph

He is charged with inducing panic, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and three counts of aggravated menacing. The charges are pending in Canton Municipal Court.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police arrived at 12:45 p.m. and cleared the scene at 4:24 p.m.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: SWAT responds to Shorb Avenue in Canton for barricaded man