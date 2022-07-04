SWAT responds to Manitowoc residence, no injuries reported

A SWAT team responded to a situation at a Manitowoc residence Sunday afternoon, police reported.

The report involved a man who was allegedly shooting a handgun in the front yard of the 1200 block of S. 17th Street about 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manitowoc police department at 920-686-6551.

Frank Vaisvilas is a Report For America corps member based at the Green Bay Press-Gazette covering Native American issues in Wisconsin. He can be reached at 815-260-2262 or fvaisvilas@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: SWAT team responds to shots fired incident in Manitowoc