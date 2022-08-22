Father and 6-year-old daughter dead after SWAT standoff at Mount Healthy apartment complex

Mount Healthy police believe a man who held officers at bay for hours fatally shot his 6-year-old daughter and then himself at the Lake of the Woods Apartments on Sunday.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will determine if the deaths of Ila Johnson and 40-year-old Eric Johnson, a convicted felon prohibited from carrying a gun, were in fact a murder-suicide, police Chief Vincent Demasi said in a community notification about the deaths on the department’s Facebook page.

Demasi said officers were dispatched to 1894 Lakenoll Drive about 11:40 a.m. Sunday for a dispute involving a custody exchange.

Officers entering the apartment heard a gunshot from a second-floor bedroom but were unable to get inside because it was barricaded from within, Demasi said.

He said additional shots rang out as officers attempted to force entry.

Officers then called for the Hamilton County Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and secured the perimeter, Demasi said.

Demasi said the SWAT team broke into the bedroom after attempts to communicate with Eric Johnson were unsuccessful and found him and his daughter dead of gunshots.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mount Healthy SWAT standoff: Father and 6-year-old daughter dead