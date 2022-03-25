SWAT arrests man at Charlotte hotel after allegedly robbing Stanly County bank

A major police presence was reported at the Days Inn late Thursday night along Sunset Road near Interstate 77 in north Charlotte.

Kelvin Simmons was arrested for allegedly robbing First Bank in Richfield, Stanly County earlier after making a false threat of an active shooter at nearby Pfeiffer University Misenheimer campus.

Several armed police in tactical gear, paramedics and personnel from the fire department responded to the scene.

Simmons is accused of robbing First Bank on Highway 49 in Richfield.

Simmons is also accused of making a false threat of an active shooter on Pfeiffer University’s Misenheimer campus at the same time as the robbery.

He was taken into custody at the hotel before being transported back to Stanly County.

He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and filing a false report of mass violence on educational property.

