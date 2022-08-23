SWAT responds to someone barricaded in east Mecklenburg County home

SWAT members and negotiators are trying to deescalate a situation after someone with outstanding warrants barricaded themselves inside a home Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded to Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road in east Mecklenburg County at about 3 p.m. The response was due to someone communicating threats. The people were separated and police left.

The suspect communicating threats was also the suspect in an unrelated Charlotte crime.

So, a warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued by the magistrate’s office.

Officers returned to the house on Leaning Pine Lane to serve the warrant but the suspect didn’t come out.

That was when SWAT was called to the scene.

“The goal of CMPD is to de-escalate these situations to bring about a peaceful resolution for everyone involved,” CMPD stated in a news release.

Law enforcement said to avoid the area if possible.

The standoff was still active late Monday night.

No further information has been released.

