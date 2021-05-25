SWAT responds after woman reportedly stabs boyfriend in Xenia

May 25—Police, SWAT and medics responded to a Xenia apartment Monday night after a 911 caller reported that a woman stabbed her boyfriend.

The stabbing was reported around 8:15 p.m. at 580 Newport Road, according to the Xenia Police Division.

A neighbor told 911 dispatchers that a woman stabbed her boyfriend, but was not sure of his injuries, according to dispatch records. The man had left the apartment, but returned and was back inside with the girlfriend.

Another person who lived in the building also heard the couple fighting, the caller said.

A 31-year-old man who lived in the building was listed as the victim in a Xenia police incident report. Additional information on his condition was not available.

The stabbing suspect reportedly would not come out of a residence, and a special weapons and tactics team was called to the complex.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on a preliminary felonious assault charge around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Greene County Jail records.

Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.