SWAT responds after woman stabs boyfriend in Xenia
May 26—Police, SWAT and medics responded Monday night to the Greene Ridge Court apartments in Xenia after a 911 caller reported that a woman stabbed her boyfriend.
The stabbing was reported around 8:15 p.m. at 580 Newport Road in the , according to the Xenia Police Division.
Police who arrived found the victim, a 31-year-old man, with a stab wound to the chest. It was not life-threatening and the victim refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a release from Xenia police.
The victim told police he was stabbed by his girlfriend, identified by police as 42-year-old Kimberly Dillard. She was barricaded inside the apartment with the knife and refused any attempts to communicate with officers. Nearby apartments were evacuated.
The Greene County Regional SWAT team responded to assist. A search warrant was obtained, and at about 12:07 a.m. Dillard was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Dillard is charged with one count of felonious assault and is in the Greene County Jail.
During the police response, nearby apartments were evacuated. Also, a SWAT vehicle side-swiped an unoccupied parked car, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. Detective Matthew Miller is the lead investigator. His email is mmiller@ci.xenia.oh.us.