10-hour SWAT standoff in southwest Lubbock restaurant ends with suicide

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Crisis Text Line is 741741.

Police officials on Friday night said 10-hour standoff at a southwest Lubbock restaurant ended when an unidentified man killed himself.

Lt. Brady Cross spoke during a brief news conference Friday evening, confirming the SWAT standoff ended when the man who was originally reported to be a suicidal subject fired a fatal shot, killing himself.

No other people were injured and Cross said he did not believe any other shots were fired.

The standoff prompted police to close several blocks of 82nd Street near Pontiac Avenue for much of the day as negotiators worked to communicate with the man, who was inside the Schlotzsky's restaurant.

Asked if anyone else was in the restaurant when the incident began, Cross said all he could confirm by Friday evening was that the man was the only occupant by the time police arrived.

Cross said police officials offer their condolences to the man's family. Police did not comment on what the man's motivations may have been or other factors leading to the tragedy.

As per standard procedure, the man's death will now be investigated as an in-custody death because it occurred during an active standoff.

Original story:

First responders closed 82nd Street between Oakridge Avenue and Primrose Avenue as the Lubbock SWAT team was on scene for what police call an isolated incident in the 6800 block of 82nd Street, according to a statement from LPD.

The scene remained active by press time Friday evening.

Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

"This is an isolated incident - there's no reason to think there's a threat to the public," said Lubbock police Lt. Brady Cross, who spoke briefly with media at the scene. He confirmed the incident stemmed from a call reporting a suicidal subject in the area.

By just after 11 a.m., he said negotiators and the SWAT team remained at the scene and that negotiators were in communication with the person. Police were unable to confirm whether the subject was armed.

Lubbock police redirect traffic at 82nd Street and Oakridge Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022. SWAT was initially called to a business in the 6800 block of 82nd Street just before 9 a.m. for a suicidal subject.

Police were initially called to the scene just before 9 a.m., Cross said.

"Officers responded and were here quickly and set up a perimeter around the area," he said.

Initial reports indicate the standoff was occurring at or near a restaurant in that block.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, police released a statement urging the public to stay away from the 6800 block of 82nd Street due to the ongoing SWAT response. By just after 11 a.m., the closed area was expanded to 82nd Street between Oakridge and Primrose avenues.

Around 4 p.m., the situation was still ongoing and police had no new information to share with our newsroom. 82nd Street remained closed between Oakridge and Primrose.

An Avalanche-Journal reporter is monitoring the situation and information will be updated on this story at lubbockonline.com as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 10-hour SWAT standoff in southwest Lubbock restaurant ends with suicide