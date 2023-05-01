SWAT response underway in Puyallup for suspect barricaded in home, police say

Update, 8:26 a.m.: Police said a man came out of the home and surrendered shortly after 8 a.m. The woman thought to be inside with him was not there. No injuries were reported.

Original story: A SWAT team response is underway Monday morning in Puyallup after an early-morning call for suspicious activity led officers to try to take a man with multiple warrants for his arrest into custody, according to police.

The SWAT team was negotiating with a man who is thought to be armed and who barricaded himself in a home near Forest Green Boulevard and Forest Park Court North, a residential area about a mile-and-a-half east of Wildwood Park, Puyallup Police Department spokesperson Capt. Ryan Portmann said.

Portmann said 30-some officers from multiple law enforcement agencies had arrived, and residents on Forest Park Court North had been evacuated from their homes. A short stretch of Forest Green Boulevard was shut down, and police asked people to avoid the area.

Forrest Green Blvd is CLOSED between Forrest Ridge Ct N and Forrest Rim Ct N due to police activity in the area. All residents on Forrest Park Ct N need to shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/9Gue4W66WP — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) May 1, 2023

No gunshots have been fired during the response, Portmann said. He said police were first called to the area at about 4:30 a.m. for suspicious activity, and officers developed probable cause to arrest a man who has warrants for assault and weapons violations.

Portmann said the man is believed to be inside with his girlfriend, and he said she also hadn’t been cooperative with police.

At 6:45 a.m., an incident commander arrived at the scene, Portmann said. He said he believed that’s when the SWAT team was called to respond.