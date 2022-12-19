2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home

SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest.

Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The subject refused to leave, and SWAT was called in around 5 a.m., according to a report.

While there, officers identified a second person with an active warrant. There were several people inside the home at the time, according to the report, and the house was cleared out of precaution.

Two people were taken into custody for warrants. SWAT was cleared just before 7 a.m.

TRENDING NOW:

Woman reported missing out of Kittanning found dead on Harrison Township riverbank Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Turtle Creek 11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence VIDEO: Wreaths Across America returns to the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts