Man surrenders after shooting, hostage situation in McKeesport

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff with officers that started when police say he shot a woman, Allegheny County Police tell Channel 11.

Allegheny County SWAT was called to an active stand-off situation in McKeesport.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Pirl Street.

Police said a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence around 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport police reported additional shots were fired at responding officers. The suspect is currently barricaded inside the home with an adult family member.

The situation remains active, and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

The woman was pulled to safety and taken to a local hospital.

