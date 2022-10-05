SWAT on scene of incident in North Strabane

Channel 11 is in North Strabane Township where police are responding reports of a man threatening to harm himself.

MORE: We arrived on scene just as a SWAT vehicle headed down Boone Avenue.



We’re working to gather more information. — Rich Pierce (@RichPierceWPXI) October 5, 2022

A Washington County 911 operator confirmed the man is at a residence on Ash Street, which is located close to AHN Canonsburg Hospital.

The incident started just after 7:30 p.m.

The North Strabane Township fire department posted on their social media page that Boone Avenue and the surrounding area is closed from South Central Avenue to the Boone Avenue bridge. The area includes Medical Boulevard, which is where the hospital is located.

Channel 11′s Rich Pierce said SWAT vehicles arrived in the area of the Canon-McMillan Alumni Bridge.

