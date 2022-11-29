SWAT on scene of incident in Washington County

A SWAT team is on the scene of an incident in Washington County.

A 911 dispatcher said a domestic violence call came in around 9:35 a.m. from the 600 block of Carriage Hill in Peters Township.

The scene was still active as of 12:20 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

We have a crew heading to the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

