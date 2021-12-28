SWAT on scene at North Cerritos Drive. Palm Springs Police direct residents to stay indoors

Palm Springs Police directed residents to stay indoors during 'police activity' on the 1800 block of North Cerritos Drive on Monday night.

Officers evacuated an apartment building in the area and SWAT is negotiating with an armed subject barricaded in an apartment, according to police.

The department said it is working on an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

Nearby residents were advised to "stay indoors" until the scene was cleared.

The department issued the advisory at 6:48 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs Police direct residents to stay indoors during 'police activity' on North Cerritos