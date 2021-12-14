SWAT seizes 100+ pounds worth $5 million in biggest meth bust ever in York County

Andrew Dys
·1 min read

Two people have been arrested after South Carolina police seized more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine Tuesday worth $5 million dollars in what officials believe is the largest meth bust in York County history, officials said.

The Rock Hill Police Department SWAT team and York County drug agents seized 49 kilos of meth from a home off Ebinport Road in Rock Hill, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

The 108 pounds of meth is worth about $5 million in street sales, Kennedy said.

The meth seizure is the largest ever in York County, Kennedy said. Officers found chemicals and other materials that are used for making the powder meth into crystallized form, Kennedy said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Two men were charged at the scene, according to police and jail records. Fabian Vaca-Mendez, 23, and Juan Valencia-Carbajal, 26, are both charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams..

Valenica-Carbajal was booked with an address of Menlo Park, California, which is near San Francisco, York County sheriff records show. It remains unclear where Vaca-Mendez claims as a home address.

A conviction for trafficking meth of that volume in South Carolina carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years, state law shows. Each suspect remains in custody at the York County jail, records show.

