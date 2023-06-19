SWAT situation blocked off Gwinnett County neighborhood for hours

For nearly 12 hours police investigated a deadly shooting that quickly became a SWAT situation in Gwinnett County.

Sunday night, Gwinnett County Police blocked off Roseberry Lane in Grayson.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News a person died at the scene and it was a domestic situation, though they did not specify how the suspect and victim were related.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill obtained security surveillance video that showed the moment of the shooting where you can hear one gunshot and then someone screaming.

For hours Gwinnett County Police blocked off the home and parts of the neighborhood.

News Drone 2 showed SWAT Team members on the ground.

“As far as the exact details as to why that is happening, or how it occurred. I’m not privy to that information at this time,” Gwinnett County Police Investigator Christian D’Allaird said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Adam Browning lives just around the corner.

“It was quite a strange Father’s Day today. Cops showed up around noon and I was just mowing the grass. More cops kept coming and I was a little surprised and eventually the SWAT team showed up,” he said.

It was around 6:15 pm when our cameras saw SWAT Team members walking away from the scene.

Now neighbors in the area are still trying to figure out what happened and why.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspect or the victim.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: