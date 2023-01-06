SWAT situation ends at Springfield house; police seek help finding suspect

Jan. 6—Springfield police are asking the public for help in finding a man who was the subject of nearly six-hour standoff that resulted in a lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., 30. Police consider him to be "dangerous."

"We want to make sure there's a peaceful resolution," Springfield police Chief Allison Elliott said at a news conference Thursday evening.

Police were called around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East McCreight Street on a call of an argument that escalated into threats of violence by a man. Police went to the house in an attempt to make contact with Colvin but "got no answer," Lt. Jeff Williams said.

Others who left the residence before police arrived reportedly told officers that Colvin may be armed.

East McCreight Avenue was shut down between North Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive. Springfield police asked people to avoid the area until the scene cleared.

SWAT crews entered the house five and a half hours into the standoff, police said, only to find Colvin was not in the house.

Police also searched the house, but declined to say what was found.

Colvin has several outstanding warrants, some of which include violence or weapons-related offenses, according to Williams.

Charges related to the standoff have not been filed against him as of Thursday evening.

Those with information about Colvin's whereabouts are urged to call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7680 or 911.

Williams advised that people "not take any action" on their own.

Lagonda Elementary School was placed on lockdown "in an overabundance of caution," Williams said.

As the school remained on lockdown throughout the day, the district's communications specialist Jenna Leinasars said it was clear the situation would not be resolved in time for Lagonda's regularly scheduled dismissal time.

"As part of a controlled release, all Lagonda students and staff were bused to Springfield High School for safe dismissal," she said. "Parents and guardians were verified with district staff before their students were released to them."