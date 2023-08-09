SWAT situation lasts for hours in South Fulton neighborhood

There was a heavy police presence in a South Fulton County neighborhood where a man reportedly barricaded himself in a house for several hours on Tuesday night.

Dozens of police and SWAT officers from multiple agencies crowded onto Kahiti Trace in Union City.

Neighbors told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that police went to serve a warrant to a man in the house, but he refused to come out.

Neighbors said police breached the house and tried getting the man to come out.

“Tear gas and I think like some flash bangs ‘cause we could hear the popping coming from that side, and I guess at that point in time that’s when he went up and ran up into the attic so then that way he didn’t have to worry about being caught up in the tear gas or whatever else,” said Olen Burks, a neighbor.

According to Regan, the scene began to clear just before or around midnight.

At this time, details are limited and it is unclear if the person inside the home was arrested or got away.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the police for more information, but law enforcement has not gotten back.

