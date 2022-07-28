SWAT situation in Millvale ends peacefully, suspect in custody

Crews responded to a SWAT situation in Millvale on Wednesday evening.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 600 block of Evergreen Avenue at 6:40 p.m.

According to Millvale police chief Tim Komoroski, the situation was a dispute between a man and his nephew. Police were called because the man was allegedly “beating up” his nephew.

The nephew got out of the house safely without further harm. The uncle surrendered to police and will face charges.

This is a developing story. Channel 11 has a crew actively working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

JonBenét Ramsey DNA evidence could be identified ‘in hours’, genetic investigator says Shawn Mendes cancels entire world tour to focus on mental health Governor Wolf announces new state child care tax credit VIDEO: One of the ‘Quecreek 9′ recounts historic rescue 20 years later/ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts