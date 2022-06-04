SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s East Hills ends peacefully, reportedly began as ‘neighbor dispute’

A SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s East Hills that reportedly began as a neighbor dispute has ended peacefully, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officials said SWAT responded to the scene at 2400 Bracey Drive early Saturday morning for a male barricaded inside a residence with access to weapons.

The male has an active felony warrant, according to investigators.

In a final update, Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT determined the male was not inside the residence.

SWAT ensured the safety of everyone inside the residence, including children.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Channel 11 for more on this breaking news story.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle arrested by FBI in South Carolina Two Pittsburgh men in custody after burglary in Cranberry Township Man arrested following hours-long search sparked by 911 call for woman screaming in North Park VIDEO: Pittsburghers react to plan to increase police presence on East Carson Street DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts