SWAT standoff ends at east Charlotte pawn shop

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said at 5:50 p.m. Monday an hourslong standoff at an east Charlotte pawn shop ended.

At 4:15 p.m., negotiations were continuing with an armed suspect wanted on multiple warrants.

Reporter Genevieve Curtis was at the scene and said at about 5:30 p.m. there was a series of flashbangs and police entered the pawn shop. A man on a stretcher was taken from the pawn shop in an ambulance.

Smoke rising after a series of flash bangs went off, appears @CMPD making entry to Pawn shop trying to end 6.5 hr SWAT standoff @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/fD2K8zo880 — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveonTV) September 11, 2023

Shortly after that, CMPD announced the standoff was over and the suspect was taken to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers fired their weapons.

According to CMPD, SWAT officers were called around 11 a.m. to the area of Albemarle Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. Albemarle Road was soon shut down at the intersection.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a CMPD BearCat blocking the entrance to a building with a pawn shop off W.T. Harris Boulevard.

“Our officers are working toward a peaceful resolution,” CMPD stated. “Please continue to avoid the area as roads are still closed.”

The flashbangs were deployed to distract the person after he set his weapon on the ground. He grabbed the gun again and shot himself before officers could get to him, police said.

LINK: TRAFFIC MAPS

MEDIC then took him to a hospital.

By 6 p.m., all lanes on Albemarle Road were reopened.

Transportation services for several schools has been impacted due to an ongoing law enforcement standoff at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Harris Blvd. The @CMSbus team is working to reroute buses in order to make afternoon pickup from the schools. pic.twitter.com/I5Y0gYlaYz — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) September 11, 2023

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said they had to reroute buses due to the police standoff.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Police search for thieves who stole 29 guns from east Charlotte pawn shop)