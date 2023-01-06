SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a man and woman in an apartment complex.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the man involved is believed to have barricaded himself in the home located on Martin Street Southeast.
John Spink with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said he saw SWAT establishing a perimeter around the home.
There is no information regarding the woman’s location.
It is unclear what led to the dispute.
The identities of the man and woman have not been released.
Police told people to avoid the area while they investigated.
We have a crew on their way to the scene and will provide updates on the story as they become available.
