SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a man and woman in an apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the man involved is believed to have barricaded himself in the home located on Martin Street Southeast.

John Spink with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said he saw SWAT establishing a perimeter around the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is no information regarding the woman’s location.

It is unclear what led to the dispute.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

Police told people to avoid the area while they investigated.

We have a crew on their way to the scene and will provide updates on the story as they become available.

IN OTHER NEWS:



