SWAT situation underway in Central neighborhood near El Paso High School

A SWAT situation is underway Wednesday afternoon after a man fled from police and locked himself inside a Central El Paso home.

The man, whose name has not been released, fled from El Paso Police Department officers before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, after a vehicle chase near Brown Street and Arizona Avenue in a neighborhood near El Paso High School, police officials said.

El Paso police Gang Unit searched for the suspect and found he had locked himself inside a home, officials said.

The man refused to exit the house. The SWAT team was then called to the scene.

El Paso High School, Wiggs Middle School and Lamar Elementary School were placed on "secure protocols" as police investigated the situation, El Paso Independent School District officials said.

"El Paso ISD extends its gratitude to the El Paso Police Department and other law enforcement agencies who helped the district ensure the safety and security of students at three campuses during a situation in the area," district officials said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, El Paso High School, Wiggs Middle School and Lamar Elementary School entered into Secure protocols late this morning after word of an incident involving law enforcement in the vicinity of the campuses, which all sit within a one-mile radius of each other. El Paso ISD Police remained present on all three campuses and maintained communication with local law enforcement and first response agencies until the Secure protocols were lifted at school dismissal time."

District police officers will "maintain a presence at all campuses Thursday, Sept. 28," as a precaution, officials said.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: SWAT situation underway near El Paso High School