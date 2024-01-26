7 taken into custody after ‘high-risk’ search warrant in Harrison Township

Seven people were arrested after a “high-risk” search warrant in Harrison Township Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team, Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, and Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the search warrant at a home in the area of Neva Drive and N. Dixie Drive.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Maj. Jeremy Roy said announcements were made for everyone inside of the house to come out. Four females and three males were taken into custody without incident.

